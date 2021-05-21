MARKET NEWS

Garware Hi-Tech Films share price rises 8% after Ashish Kacholia raises stake

Moneycontrol News
May 21, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST
 
 
Garware Hi-Tech Films share price rose over 8 percent intraday on May 21 after ace investor Ashish Kacholia raised his shareholding in one of the largest exporters of polyester films in India.

Kacholia raised his shareholding in Garware Hi-Tech Films, earlier known as Garware Polyester, by 0.55 percent to 2.58 percent on May 20. The bulk deals data available on the BSE showed that Kacholia acquired 1.28 lakh equity shares in the company (representing 0.55 percent of total paid-up equity) at Rs 755 per share on May 20. The value of these shares stood at Rs 9.66 crore.

Kacholia held a 2.03 percent stake (4,72,521 equity shares) in Garware Hi-Tech as of March 31, 2021. His portfolio had about 23 companies and was worth Rs 1,348 crore as of March 31, 2021, data available on exchanges show.

At 1133 hours, Garware Hi-Tech Films was quoting at Rs 807, up Rs 51.65, or 6.84 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 828 on May 6, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 148.95 on May 18, 2020. It is trading 2.77 percent below its 52-week high and 440.48 percent above its 52-week low.

Garware Polyester Ltd is engaged in the manufacture of polyester film. Their product range includes films that cater to the solar control industry, packaging industry, reprographic industry, etc.

Their bi-axially oriented polyethylene teraphthalate film range includes sun control films, overhead projector films and films for packaging, cable insulation, audio tapes, tracing & drafting.
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Garware Hi-Tech Films
first published: May 21, 2021 11:54 am

