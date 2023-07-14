Garg Furnace gains 5% on large block deals

At 11.30 am on the BSE, the stock was quoting at Rs 96.22, up Rs 4.58, or 5 percent from the previous close.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Garg Furnace share price was up by 5 percent in morning trade on July 14, after Securocorp Securities India Limited, Shiv Narayan Investments Private Limited and Master Capital Services Limited picked up large stakes in the steel manufacturer's equity on July 13.

At 11.30 am on the BSE, the stock was quoting at Rs 96.22, up Rs 4.58, or 5 percent from the previous close.

As per the bulk data published by the exchanges, Shiv Narayan Investments Private Limited made the largest bulk deal by purchasing 5 lakh 35 thousand equity shares, or 13.34 percent in the company via open market transactions on July 13.

The other large block deals that went through were purchase of 4 lakh 97 thousand equity shares by Securocorp Securities India Limited, or 12.39 percent of the company and purchase of 35,000 shares or a 0.87 percent stake by Master Capital Services Limited.

Also read Deep Industries up 3%, subsidiary in JV with Euro Gas Systems

The shares were bought by the three entities at an average price of Rs 85.29 respectively.

The stock has the lowest P/E of 6.50 among its peers. Since March, the stock has run up about 150 percent.

Garg Furnace is a producer of steel billets and ignots. In FY23, the company reported a revenue of Rs 238 crore, up 33 percent from Rs 179 crore reported in FY22. The OPM (operating profit margin) stood at 3 percent in FY23 against 4 percent reported in the previous fiscal while the Net Profit or the PAT (profit-after-taxes) figures remained flat at Rs 6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.