Galaxy Surfactants partially resumes plant operations; share price rises 6%

Galaxy Surfactants share price rose over 6 percent intraday on April 8 after the company partially resumed the operations.

We have partially resumed our operations at our plants with effect from April 6, 2020, the company said in a press release.

We are taking necessary preventive measures like social distancing, temperature testing, providing masks to workers etc. to avoid any infection due to COVID-19, it added.

At 12:36 hrs, Galaxy Surfactants Ltd was quoting at Rs 1,210.45, up Rs 41.10, or 3.51 percent on the BSE.

The share price rose 21 percent in the last one year.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,790.00 and 52-week low Rs 975.00 on 11 February 2020 and 24 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.38 percent below its 52-week high and 24.15 percent above its 52-week low.