MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Investmentor
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on November 8

Except pharma and bank, all sectoral indices ended in the green with capital goods, PSU bank, IT, metal, power, oil & gas and realty indices were up 1-2 percent. The BSE midcap index rose 1.2 percent and smallcap index added 0.78 percent

Sandip Das
November 08, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on November 8, supported by power, metal, oil & gas, IT and PSU bank stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 477.99 points, or 0.80%, at 60,545.61, and the Nifty was up 151.70 points, or 0.85%, at 18,068.50.

britannia industries Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,715.05 | The stock ended in the green on November 8. The bakery products and biscuit maker has reported a 22.9 percent year-on-year decline in Q2FY22 profit, dented by weak operating performance due to higher input cost. Consolidated profit fell to Rs 381.8 crore in the quarter ended September 2021, compared to Rs 495.2 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 5.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,607.4 crore during the September 2021 quarter.

Sun TV Network | CMP: Rs 576.15 | The share fell over 5 percent on November 8. The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 395.55 crore in Q2FY22 against Rs 335.02 crore in Q2FY21. Its revenue jumped to Rs 848.67 crore from Rs 768.69 crore, YoY.

Wockhardt Wockhardt | CMP: Rs 462 | The stock was up 5 percent after the firm reported Q2 net profit at Rs 33.5 crore, up from Rs 3.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 20.7% at Rs 862 crore from Rs 714.1 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. EBITDA was at Rs 95.9 crore against Rs 16.8 crore and the margin was at 11.1% versus 2.4%, YoY.

Balrampur Chini | CMP: Rs 331.90 | The share price ended in the red after the company declared its Q2 earnings. Net profit was up 6.1% at Rs 83.1 crore against Rs 78.3 crore (YoY). Its revenue was down 5.9% at Rs 1,213.8 crore against Rs 1,289.8 crore (YoY). EBITDA gained 5.6% at Rs 134.8 crore against Rs 127.7 crore (YoY), while EBITDA margin came in at 11.1% against 9.9% (YoY).

Close

Related stories

Canara Bank | CMP: Rs 246 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after rating agency ICRA upgraded the rating of Bank's Basel III Tier II Bonds to "ICRA AAA (Stable)" from "ICRA AA+(hyb) (Stable)". The rating agency has also upgraded its ratings on the Basel III Additional Tier I Bonds to "ICRA AA+ (Stable)" from "ICRA AA (hyb) (Stable)".

sbi atm State Bank of India | CMP: Rs 523.60 | The share slipped over a percent on November 8. The country's largest lender, on November 3, reported highest-ever quarterly standalone profit at Rs 7,627 crore in the quarter ended September 2021, growing 66.7 percent YoY. Standalone profit in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal stood at Rs 4,574.16 crore.

indusind bank IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 1,063.95 | The stock price tumbled over 10 percent even though the bank has refuted accusations of loan evergreening made by whistleblowers. Allegations were made by certain anonymous individuals purportedly acting as whistleblowers, as published in the Mumbai edition of The Economic Times on November 5, 2021 titled as “Whistleblowers Raise Loan Evergreening Issue at IndusInd Arm” are grossly inaccurate and baseless, IndusInd Bank said in a release on November 6. The bank said all the loan products managed by Bharat Financial in the capacity of a business correspondent were approved by IndusInd Bank and fully compliant with regulatory guidelines.

Inox_Wind Inox Wind | CMP: Rs 138.40 | The scrip added over 3 percent after the company bagged an order from NTPC Renewable Energy for a wind power project in Gujarat. "Inox Wind has bagged an order for a 150 MW wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited, to be commissioned in the state of Gujarat," the company said in its release.

Source: Twitter JBM Auto | CMP: Rs 666 | The stock price was up 8 percent after the company bagged an order for 200 electric buses from Delhi Transport Corp Under Fame II EV Policy.

Shankara Building Products | CMP: Rs 597 | The scrip ended in the green on November 8. The company reported sharply higher profit at Rs 9 crore in the quarter ended September 2021 against Rs 6.3 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue from operations grew by 24.1 percent to Rs 605.7 crore in Q2FY22, up from Rs 487.9 crore in Q2FY21.
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Nov 8, 2021 04:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.