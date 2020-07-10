Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 10

Indian shares ended lower on July 10, with the Nifty slipping below 10,800, tracking weak global cues. At close, the Sensex was down 143.36 points or 0.39 percent at 36,594.33 and the Nifty was down 45.50 points or 0.42 percent at 10,768. About 989 shares advanced, 1,646 declined and 159 shares remained unchanged.

Punjab National Bank | CMP: Rs 35.10 | The stock shed over 5 percent after the state-backed lender declared its Rs 3,600 crore exposure to Dewan Housing Finance as a fraudulent account. "A fraud of Rs 3,688.58 crore in the NPA account of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) at Large Corporate Branch at Mumbai, Zonal Office, Mumbai. A fraud of Rs 3688.58 crore is being reported by the bank to RBI in the accounts of the company (DHFL),” it said in an exchange filing.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,881 | The stock jumped over 3 percent, climbing to all-time high on July 10, hitting a market capitalisation of Rs 11,90,857.13 crore. The company announced the start of their fuel retailing joint venture under the brand 'Jio-bp'. BP had last year bought a 49 percent stake in the petrol pumps and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) stations owned by Reliance Industries for $1 billion. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 25.50 | The stock shed over 4 percent after the private lender approved the price band for its follow-on public offer (FPO). The Capital Raising Committee of the Board of Directors of the Yes Bank at its meeting on July 10 approved the floor price at Rs 12 per equity share and cap price at Rs 13 per equity share. A discount of Re 1 per equity share has been offered to the eligible bank staff bidding in the employee reservation portion. The minimum bid lot is of 1,000 equity shares and in the multiples of 1,000 equity shares thereafter.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports | CMP: Rs 150.40 | The share price rose 10 percent as the company board is to consider a proposal for sub-division of equity share. The board will consider the proposal for sub-division of the shares of the face value of Rs 2 each into 2 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each. The board will consider a proposal for alteration in the capital clause of the memorandum of association for giving effect to the split of equity shares of the company and other businesses.

Firstsource Solutions | CMP: Rs 43.10 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after Rakesh Jhujhnwala raised his stake in the company. As per a BSE filing by Firstsource Solutions, Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 57 lakh shares in the company during the quarter ended June 30, taking the total number of shares to 2 crore against 1.43 crore held at the end of March 31, 2020.

Astra Microwave Products | CMP: Rs 121.70 | The stock was up almost 4 percent after the owner of supermarkets chain D-Mart Radhakishan Damani bought 1.03 percent stake in the defence sector player in the June quarter of the financial year 2021. In a BSE release on July 10, Astra Microwave said Damani bought 8,96,387 shares of the company during the June quarter.

Karnataka Bank | CMP: Rs 46.95 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the bank posted a 12 percent YoY jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 196.4 crore versus Rs 175.4 crore and NII was up 8.2% at Rs 535.1 crore versus Rs 494.6 crore. Its gross NPA was at 4.64% versus 4.82% and net NPA was at 3.01% versus 3.08% (QoQ), CNBC-TV18 reported.

Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 54.35 | The stock jumped 5 percent, hitting upper circuit for the third consecutive day after Kedia Securities, owned by investor and trader Vijay Kedia, acquired a 0.81 percent stake in the company for Rs 3.7 crore through open market transactions.

Tata Power | The share was down over 4 percent after the Gujarat government decided to reverse its 2018 decision to amend the power purchase agreements (PPAs) it signed with three producers - Tata Power, Adani Power and Essar Power-to raise the tariffs in order to offset the rising cost of imported coal.