Benchmark indices closed higher on December 22 with Nifty above 13,450 and Sensex back above 46,000. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Sadbhav Engineering | CMP: Rs 62.25 | Shares of Sadbhav Engineering jumped 6 percent on BSE after it said it was declared the lowest bidder by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation for a project. The project is for the construction of 11.6 km elevated viaduct from Kadarsha Ni Nal to Dream City dead-end including ramp for depot entry near Dream City and 10 Stations for Surat Metro Rail Project.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 164.95 | Share price ended with marginal gains after the company announced a price increase across its commercial vehicle range, effective January 01, 2021. The price increase is expected across the portfolio of M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV & Buses and actual change in price will depend on individual model, variant and fuel type.

Wendt | CMP: Rs 3,021.35 | Share price plunges 5 percent on December 22 after promoters of the company Carborundum Universal Limited and Wendt GmBH decided to withdraw the offer for sale (OFS). Due to delay in transfer of the sale shares, promoters of the company Carborundum Universal Limited and Wendt GmBH decided to withdraw the notice and accordingly the offer stands withdrawn

Lupin | CMP: Rs 954.55| Share price added 2 percent after the company received approval for its Rufinamide Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ml, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), to market a generic equivalent of Banzel Oral Suspension, 40 mg/ml, of Eisai Inc.

Airline stocks | The airline stocks were under pressure in the early trade on December 22 after government of India has suspended all flights originating from the UK to India until December 31, in view of the rising spread of a new coronavirus strain there. "This suspension to start w.e.f. 23.59 hours, 22nd December 2020. Consequently, flights from India to the UK shall stand temporarily suspended during the above said period," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement on Twitter on December 21.

Zee Entertainment | CMP: Rs 214.55 | Shares ended higher after Delhi High Court dismissed the plea of the company seeking stay on IndusInd Bank’s demand of Rs 83 crore. Delhi High Court allowed IndusInd Bank to raise the demand of Rs 83 crore against Zee for Siti default, reported CNBC-TV18. IndusInd Bank has not restrained from writing to exchanges, rating companies on default by Siti, Zee, it added.

Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 517.65 | Share price fell a percent amid COVID scare in UK. Shares of most companies that earn a significant portion of their revenue from the UK ended in the red after new and virulent strain of COVID-19 spooked investors across the globe as concerns that fresh lockdowns will derail economic recovery grew stronger. As per a CNBC-TV18 report, Bharat Forge about 15 percent from the UK and EU markets.

Aster DM Healthcare | CMP: Rs 164.95 | Share price added 3 percent as the company is going to invest around $100 million (over Rs 730 crore) to set up a tertiary care hospital in Cayman Islands. The company has signed an agreement with the Government of Cayman Islands to set up a clinical excellence hub there to serve the Caribbean Region, North America, Canada, Latin and South America, Aster DM Healthcare said in a statement.

Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 260.10 | Share price added 3 percent after ICRA has upgraded its rating from BBB(-) with “Stable” outlook to BBB(+) with “Stable” outlook on the Long Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures and from “A3” to “A2” for short term facilities. The ratings are upgraded to [ICRA] BBB (+) with stable outlook for long term facilities and non-convertible debentures and [ICRA] A2 for short term facilities.