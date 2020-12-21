Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 21

The market snapped its six-day winning streak as it went into a freefall in the second half, dragging Nifty below 13,350 on fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the UK.

Mahindra and Mahindra | CMP: Rs 685.95 | Mahindra and Mahindra share price shed more than 6 percent after the company’s farm equipment sector announced that effective January 1, 2021, it will increase the price of its range of tractors across models. This has been necessitated due to the increase in commodity prices.

Infosys | CMP: Rs 1,177.30 | The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,209.75 but ended 1 percent lower. The stock became the fifth stock on BSE to cross the market-capitalisation of Rs 5 lakh crore after Reliance Industries, TCS, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever. The company on December 18 said it has divested one-third of its holding in the US-based Whoop for about $10 million (about Rs 73.5 crore). In 2015, Infosys had announced making a $3 million investment in US-based wearable device startup Whoop for a minority shareholding in the company.

AstraZeneca Pharma | CMP: Rs 4,277.85 | The share price fell a percent despite the company getting import and market permission in Form CT-20 (Marketing Authorization) from the Drugs Controller General of India for Benralizumab 30mg/mL solution for injection (Fasenra). Benralizumab is indicated as an add-on maintenance treatment for severe asthma with an eosinophilic phenotype in adult patients.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,939.70 | RIL share price shed 2 percent on December 21. RIL and BP on December 18 announced the start of production from the R Cluster, ultra-deep-water gas field in block KG D6 off the east coast of India. RIL and BP are developing three deepwater gas projects in block KG D6 – R Cluster, Satellites Cluster and MJ–which together are expected to meet around 15% of India’s gas demand by 2023. Disclaimer: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. which publishes moneycontrol.com

Larsen and Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,234.85 | Larsen and Toubro shares fell 3 percent. National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) has updated FPI limit for the company. NSDL has updated the FPI limit in the company to 74 percent from 49 percent via automatic route, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 488.55 | The company's share price declined 5 percent on December 21. The company received tentative approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Dabigatran Etexilate Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg, and 150 mg, the generic version of Pradaxa Capsules, 75 mg, 110 mg, and 150 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Lupin | CMP: Rs 931.70 | The share price fell 4 percent despite the company getting the approval for its Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets, 625 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration to market a generic equivalent of Welchol Tablets, 625 mg, of Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.

Oberoi Realty | CMP: Rs 821.80 | The share price fell 1 percent. Evenstar Hotels Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has purchased and taken possession of a hotel property at Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai, for a consideration of Rs 1,040 crore. The hotel property is a 221-key ‘5 Star’ hotel and will be operated and managed under the Ritz-Carlton brand.

Emami | CMP: Rs 421.25 | The share ended in the green. Emami International FZE, Sharjah, the wholly owned subsidiary company of Emami, has disposed its entire stake of 85 percent held in Fravin Pty Ltd, Australia.