Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on December 17

The market ended higher for the fifth consecutive session on December 17 with Sensex and Nifty ending the day at record closing levels. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most today:

Burger King | CMP: Rs 175 | After hitting the upper circuit intraday, the stock fell 10 percent on December 17. The company has now surpassed the market capitalisation of its peer Westlife Development.

NMDC | CMP: Rs 115.60 | Shares of NMDC rose as the company's share buyback process kick-started. The share buyback of state-owned NMDC started on December 17 and will close on December 31, 2020. The board has approved a share buyback proposal of up to Rs 1,378 crore.

Navin Fluorine International | CMP: Rs 2,555.90 | Shares of Navin Fluorine International jumped over 2 percent, a day after the company revealed its capital expenditure plan. In a BSE filing on December 16, the company said its board had approved capital expenditure (to be undertaken at Dahej through a wholly-owned subsidiary, Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences Limited) of Rs 195 crore for the purpose of setting-up of MultiPurpose Plant.

Power Grid Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 193.30 | Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India fell a percent. As per CNBC-TV18, CLSA maintained a buy call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 225 from Rs 215 on attractiveness to ESG investors and inexpensive valuation. The company announced a dividend of Rs 5 per share against our estimates of Rs 6.50-7. However, we are confident in our FY21 dividend estimate of Rs 11.50 per share, CLSA said.

Orient Cement | CMP: Rs 82.50 | Orient Cement share price added more than 7 percent as broking house Anand Rathi retaining buy rating on the stock for a target price of Rs 100. With 8m-ton capacity now, the company’s further expansion plans at Devapur and Chittapur remain on hold due to uncertain demand and management’s focus on a lean balance sheet. The trade demand has picked up, post-Diwali. Non-trade demand mostly arises from road projects, while infra projects continue to face funding issues, said Anand Rathi.

Divis Laboratories | CMP: Rs 3,824.70 | Shares of Divis Laboratories climbed over 2 percent crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore market-capitalisation mark. The pharma sector has been among the top beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stock of Divi's has been one of the top performers in the pharma pack. In early December, the company said it had earmarked Rs 1,500 crore to set up a new manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh. The work on the manufacturing plant would commence from December 7, Divi''s Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 935.80 | Shares of IndusInd Bank rose over 1 percent, a day after it said Sebi granted an extension to promoters to infuse capital. In a regulatory filing on December 16, IndusInd Bank said Sebi has granted a one-month extension for its promoters to infuse residual capital in lieu of conversion of warrants, issued to them last year, worth over Rs 2,695 crore into equity.

Jubilant FoodWorks | CMP: Rs 2,805 | Jubilant FoodWorks share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,924, rising 5 percent after the company launched its Biryani brand- Ekdum. It will offer the widest variety of biryanis from across India to choose from. The chefs at Ekdum! have brought together a selection of twenty different biryanis curated from various parts of India using authentic ingredients that bring out the unique flavours and signature tastes associated with the region.

Sugar stocks | Sugar stocks rose on December 17, a day after the government approved a subsidy of Rs 3,500 crore to mills for the export of 60 lakh tonnes of the sweetener during the ongoing marketing year. "The cabinet has taken the decision to help farmers directly by depositing money of subsidy into their accounts. The subsidy will be given on 60 lakh tonnes of sugar exports at the rate of Rs 6000 per tonne," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a briefing on December 16.