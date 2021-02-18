GAIL share buyback offer will open on February 25

Representative image.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

GAIL India is going to open its buyback programme on February 25 for up to 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 1.55% of the total number of equity shares in the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The share buyback will close on March 10.

The company will buy back shares from all the existing shareholders/ beneficial owners of equity shares of the company as on the record date i.e. Thursday, January 28, 2021 on a proportionate basis, through the “tender offer” process at a price of Rs 150 per equity share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 1,046.35 crore, company said in the release.

The funds for the buyback will be met out of internally-generated cash resources of the company, it added.

On February 17, shares of GAIL India ended at Rs 134.40, up Rs 1.30, or 0.98 percent on the BSE.