App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 24, 2020 02:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GAIL India share price jumps as Q4 profit surges 169% YoY

The company reported a whopping 168.9 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended March 2020, driven by tax write-back and strong operating performance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GAIL India share price jumped over 3 percent intraday on June 24 after the company declared its March quarter results.

The company reported a whopping 168.9 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended March 2020 driven by tax write-back and strong operating performance.

The stock price has jumped almost 30 percent in the last 3 months and was quoting at Rs 101.00, up Rs 1.75, or 1.76 percent at 14:13 hrs. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 104.25 and an intraday low of Rs 98.55. It was trading with volumes of 1,871,408 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,309,784 shares, an increase of 42.88 percent.

Close

Profit during the quarter increased to Rs 3,018.2 crore, from Rs 1,122.23 crore in same period last year.

related news

However, revenue from operations in Q4 fell 5.4 percent to Rs 17,753.12 crore compared to year-ago, impacted by nationwide lockdown for more than a week towards end of March 2020.

Its operating performance was very strong as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the March quarter surged 47 percent to Rs 2,475.36 crore and margin expanded 497 basis points to 13.94 percent YoY.

Its other income fell significantly to Rs 513.22 crore during the quarter, compared to Rs 865.88 crore reported in Q4FY19.

Natural gas segment revenue increased 6.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,554.2 crore and its earnings before interest & tax (EBIT) rose 15.4 percent to Rs 892.03 crore, said the company in its BSE filing.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 24, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #GAIL India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Safety First credits for LEED projects to address COVID-19, reopening strategies

Safety First credits for LEED projects to address COVID-19, reopening strategies

The tiny bank that got pandemic aid to 100,000 small businesses

The tiny bank that got pandemic aid to 100,000 small businesses

Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day

Mainland China capable of testing 3.78 million people for COVID-19 per day

most popular

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Patanjali launches Coronil: AYUSH Ministry asks Baba Ramdev-led company to stop advertising drug till it's examined

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.