GAIL India share hits 52-week high on buyback approval; Kotak expects further upside

GAIL India share price was up over 2 percent intraday on February 19. The stock gained 10 percent in the last three days after the company approved a share buyback plan.

The company is going to open its buyback programme on February 25 for up to 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 1.55 percent of the number of equity shares in the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The share buyback will close on March 10.

The company will buy back shares from all the existing shareholders/ beneficial owners of equity shares of the company as on the record date—January 28, 2021—on a proportionate basis through the “tender offer” process at a price of Rs 150 per equity share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 1,046.35 crore, company said in the release.

The funds for the buyback will be met out of internally-generated cash resources of the company, it added.

The stock was trading at Rs 146.80, up Rs 3.75, or 2.62 percent at 11:13 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 149.45. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 149.45 and an intraday low of Rs 143.65.

The scrip witnessed spurt in volume by more than 1.21 times and was trading with volumes of 2,347,268 shares, compared to its five day average of 1,909,148 shares, an increase of 22.95 percent.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities is of the view that GAIL India stock on the daily and weekly charts, has formed Higher High and Higher Low series pattern which suggests the uptrend momentum to persist in the near future.

For the positional traders, Rs 137 would be the trend decider level. Trading above the same, we can expect it to move toward 165. On the flip side, if the stock trades below Rs 137, it would trigger a quick short-term correction up to Rs 129, he said.

Brokerage firm ICICI Direct recommends holding the stock with target of Rs 150 per share.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.