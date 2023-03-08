 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GAIL India rises as board to meet on March 13 to consider interim dividend

Sandip Das
Mar 08, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST

Morgan Stanley has an 'outperform' rating to GAIL, with a target price of Rs 124, a potential upside of 11 percent from the current price

GAIL India: GAIL India to consider dividend on March 13. The company says its board meeting is scheduled to be held on March 13 to consider the recommendation for payment of interim dividend for FY23. It has fixed a record date as March 21 for payment of interim dividend, if any.

GAIL India share price rose over 2 percent in the morning trade on March 8 after the government-owned firm said the board would meet on March 13 to discuss payment of an interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

If approved, the record date for the payment of the dividend would be March 21, the company told exchanges.

At 11.32 am, GAIL India was quoting at Rs 111.45, up Rs 2.40, or 2.20 percent, on BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 112.80 and an intraday low of Rs 109.40.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 1,275,289 shares, compared to its five-day average of 1,031,094 shares, an increase of 23.68 percent.