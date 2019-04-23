App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GAIL falls 3% after emerging as top bidder for IL&FS wind power plants

At 0931 hrs, GAIL was quoting Rs 334.25, down 2.96 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of GAIL fell 3 percent intraday on April 23 after the natural gas company emerged as the top bidder for wind power plants of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS).

According to media reports, GAIL has offered around Rs 4,800 crore for 100 percent enterprise value, thereby resulting in no hair cut to the debt of the Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), which aggregates to nearly Rs 3,700 crore.

These wind power assets of IL&FS have a total generation capacity of 874 MW.

At 0931 hrs, GAIL was quoting Rs 334.25, down 2.96 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 09:35 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #markets #Nifty #Sensex #stocks

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Gigi Hadid will remain in the limelight for the wrong reasons, predict ...

Justin Bieber shares pictures of his ‘bean’ Hailey Baldwin and her ...

Lok Sabha Elections: After Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar finds an ally ...

Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth put a stylish foot forw ...

Priya Prakash Varrier's birthday wish for Osha is sugary sweet!

Ahead of Prince Louis' birthday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sha ...

Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: There's a lot more to the supermodel than h ...

Exclusive: Not Salman Khan but THIS person is taking the major calls i ...

Happy Birthday Dev Patel: How a technophobe played a technology expert ...

Sri Lanka Observes 3-minute Silence to Pay Homage to Easter Attack Vic ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3: "Thought He Was Educated," Says Jaya Prada On ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Congress & NCP Will Perform Well Across Indi ...

Here’s What’s at Stake in 2 Lok Sabha Seats of Daman and Diu, Dadr ...

Satyajit Ray: The Lesser-known Facts About the First Indian to Win Hon ...

OnePlus 7 And OnePlus 7 Pro 5G Smartphone Could Launch on May 14: Ever ...

Elections 2019, Phase 3 : Vijay Rupani Says People of Gujarat Keen on ...

India to Get Extra Oil from Major Producers to Make Up for Iranian Oil ...

Apple Could Add Some Popular iOS Features to macOS, Including Screen T ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: 117 constituencies to go to polls today, che ...

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP MP Udit Raj asks party to clear confusion over his candidature, li ...

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex pares opening gains, turns range-bound, ...

Asian stocks inch up but China falters; oil at 2019 highs

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

LIC New Jeevan Nidhi (818) Review: Should you invest in this pension p ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Precision intelligence warnings on Colombo were ...

EC shouldn't let Rahul Gandhi walk away by expressing ‘regret’ aft ...

Lok Sabha election: Rajnandgaon farmers rue poor implementation of sch ...

Avengers: Endgame creates unprecedented per-release trade buzz for a H ...

Sensex rebounds over 180 points, Nifty above 11,600-mark; RIL, HDFC Ba ...

Asian Wrestling Championships: With advice from Sushil Kumar, Amit Kum ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

WhatsApp scammers are sending fake verification messages to lock users ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.