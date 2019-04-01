GAIL, BHEL up 2-3% on signing MoU for development of solar power project

Share price of GAIL India and Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) gained 2-3 percent intraday on April 1 after the companies signed MoU for development of solar-based power project.

GAIL and BHEL have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi for co-operation in the development of solar-based power projects, as per BSE release by Gail.

GAIL shall be the project developer and BHEL shall act as an engineering, procurement, construction and project management contractor.

BHEL shall also provide operation and maintenance services during the initial period upon becoming successful bidder.

This development will help both the companies to leverage their competitive strengths to build a substantial portfolio in solar power projects in line with INDC targets of Government of India.

The MOU aims at building a closer strategic partnership between the two Maharatna PSUs for jointly pursuing commercial solar power projects through participation in Tariff/Viability Gap Funding (VGF) based competitive bidding process.

Manoj Jain, Director (Business Development) of Gail said, “We are happy to enter into this strategic relationship with BHEL, a pioneer in India’s Engineering sector. The skills and strengths of both the companies would create a synergy for achieving the objective of MoU."

At 1105 hours, Bharat Heavy Electricals was quoting at Rs 76.25, up 1.80 percent and GAIL India was quoting at Rs 358.50, up or 3.22 percent on the BSE.