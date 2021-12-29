MARKET NEWS

G R Infraprojects share price jumps 3% on emerging lowest bidder for Noida Metro project

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,277 on October 25, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 837 on July 16, 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 29, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST
 
 
GR Infraprojects share price jumped 3 percent to Rs 1,700.95 in the morning trade on December 29 after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Noida Metro Rail Project.

"GR Infraprojects has emerged as L-1 bidder for the tender invited by Noida Metro Rail Corporation for part design and construction of elevated viaduct and five elevated stations of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Project," the company said in its release.

The project's bid cost is Rs 592.99 crore and it has to be completed in 24 months.

The company recently received the provisional completion certificate for the Purvanchal Expressway from Mojrapur to Bijaura in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis.

The certificate was issued by an independent engineer on December 23, 2021, declaring the project fit for entry into commercial operation from December 15.

At 09.59 am, GR Infraprojects was quoting at Rs 1,694.70, up Rs 45.50, or 2.76 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,277 on October 25, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 837 on July 16, 2021. It is trading 25.57 percent below its 52-week high and 102.47 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #GR Infraprojects
first published: Dec 29, 2021 10:21 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.