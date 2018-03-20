Future Retail gains 3% on RBI nod to increase RPFI limit to 49%

Shares of Future Retail added 3.4 percent in the early trade on Tuesday as RBI increases limits for investment by RPFI.

"Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a press release dated 19th March, 2018 relating to increase in the limits for investment in the equity share capital of the company by Registered Foreign Portfolio Investors (RPFIs) including Foreign Institutional Investors (FIls) upto 49% of the paid-up capital of the company, as per company release.

The limit increased to 49 percent from earlier 24 percent.

At 09:17 hrs Future Retail was quoting at Rs 539.90, up Rs 12.90, or 2.45 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 660 and 52-week low Rs 241 on 27 November, 2017 and 23 March, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 18.48 percent below its 52-week high and 123.26 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil