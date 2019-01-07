Future Lifestyle Fashions rises 2% on increasing FPI investment limit

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions added 2.7 percent intraday Monday after increasing FPIs investment limit.

The company has increased the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investment limit from 24 percent to 49 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.

At 10:13 hrs Future Lifestyle Fashions was quoting at Rs 398.10, up Rs 9.15, or 2.35 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 481 and 52-week low Rs 335.10 on 10 May, 2018 and 05 February, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.26 percent below its 52-week high and 18.77 percent above its 52-week low.