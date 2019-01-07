App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 10:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Lifestyle Fashions rises 2% on increasing FPI investment limit

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 481 and 52-week low Rs 335.10 on 10 May, 2018 and 05 February, 2018, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions added 2.7 percent intraday Monday after increasing FPIs investment limit.

The company has increased the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) investment limit from 24 percent to 49 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.

At 10:13 hrs Future Lifestyle Fashions was quoting at Rs 398.10, up Rs 9.15, or 2.35 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 481 and 52-week low Rs 335.10 on 10 May, 2018 and 05 February, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 17.26 percent below its 52-week high and 18.77 percent above its 52-week low.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 10:30 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.