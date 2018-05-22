Future Life gains 3% after Bennett Coleman buys 1.8% stake at Rs 438 apiece

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions gained over 3 percent intraday on Tuesday as investors took note of a block deal in the stock.

Bennett Coleman & Co is said to have bought 34 lakh shares of the firm, aggregating to an equity of 1.8 percent for a price of Rs 438 per share.

The company was in the news recently after it also announced that L Catterton Asia, will acquire approximately 10 percent stake in Future Lifestyle through a mix of preferential allotment and secondary purchase of shares.

“L Catterton Asia’s significant investment in FLFL will enable FLFL’s retail formats, Central and Brand Factory, and own brands to leverage the global fashion and retail expertise of L Catterton to further strengthen and expand the business,” the company had said in a statement.

At 11:10 hrs Future Lifestyle Fashions was quoting at Rs 430.00, up Rs 9.50, or 2.26 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 434.00 and an intraday low of Rs 422.20.