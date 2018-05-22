App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2018 11:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Life gains 3% after Bennett Coleman buys 1.8% stake at Rs 438 apiece

Bennett Coleman & Co is said to have bought 34 lakh shares of the firm, aggregating to an equity of 1.8 percent for a price of Rs 438 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions gained over 3 percent intraday on Tuesday as investors took note of a block deal in the stock.

Bennett Coleman & Co is said to have bought 34 lakh shares of the firm, aggregating to an equity of 1.8 percent for a price of Rs 438 per share.

The company was in the news recently after it also announced that L Catterton Asia, will acquire approximately 10 percent stake in Future Lifestyle through a mix of preferential allotment and secondary purchase of shares.

“L Catterton Asia’s significant investment in FLFL will enable FLFL’s retail formats, Central and Brand Factory, and own brands to leverage the global fashion and retail expertise of L Catterton to further strengthen and expand the business,” the company had said in a statement.

At 11:10 hrs Future Lifestyle Fashions was quoting at Rs 430.00, up Rs 9.50, or 2.26 percent, on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 434.00 and an intraday low of Rs 422.20.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

Crude oil, rupee, earnings to dictate market trend; these 10 stocks can give 28-94% returns

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

How rising crude prices may affect these 10 oil-related stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

The crude story: Why oil is rising and what it means for Indian stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.