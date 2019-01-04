Future Enterprises rises 2% on raising Rs 750 crore via NCDs

Share price of Future Enterprises rose 2.7 percent in the early trade on Friday as company raised Rs 750 crore through issue of NCDs.

The committee of directors of the company approved and allotted of 5,000, 10.50% Secured, Rated, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 10 lakh each and 2,500, 10.60% Secured, Rated, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 750 crore, on private placement basis.

These NCDs have been rated AA- Stable by CARE Ratings.

The said NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE.

At 09:39 hrs Future Enterprises was quoting at Rs 37.50, up Rs 0.45, or 1.21 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 51.00 and 52-week low Rs 30.45 on 11 September, 2018 and 01 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 27.35 percent below its 52-week high and 21.67 percent above its 52-week low.