Future Consumer touches fresh 52-week low after Morgan Stanley downgrade

Shares of Future Consumer declined almost nine percent to touch a fresh low of Rs 23.60 on the BSE on October 3 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight'.

The global financial firm has cut the target price to Rs 28 from Rs 82 earlier, after elevated working capital forced it to re-evaluate its valuation benchmark due to concerns on receivables.

"A 73 percent and 38 percent cut in our EPS estimates for FY20 and FY21, respectively, reflects lower revenue growth," said Morgan Stanley.

If the stock ends in the red on October 3, it will be its seventh consecutive day of losses.