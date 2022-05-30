HomeNewsBusinessStocks

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa): What should one do, post the steep correction?

Bharat Gianani   •

The stock has almost halved since its listing six months ago. However, despite the steep correction, the valuation gap between Nykaa and other prominent retailers is still high, which makes us cautious on the stock

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The Q4FY22 results of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa; CMP: Rs 1,352; Market cap: Rs 64,103 crore) were below expectations as the strong revenue growth was offset by a decline in EBITDA margins, thanks to an increase in marketing expenses as well as fulfilment costs. Net profit halved on a YoY basis. The company is scaling up its existing beauty and personal care (BPC) and fashion businesses. It has also started Nykaa Man, an international business, as well as a superstore business...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers