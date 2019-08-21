Freshtrop Fruits to mull buyback on Aug 23; share up 16%

Shares of Freshtrop Fruits surged 16 percent intraday on August 21 after the company said it would consider buyback of equity shares on August 23.

At 1129 hrs, Freshtrop Fruits was quoting at Rs 107, up Rs 12.45, or 13.17 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 197.80 and its 52-week low of Rs 85 on 14 January 2019 and 5 August 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 45.9 percent below its 52-week high and 25.88 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 9.96 per share. (June 2019). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 10.74.