Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Foseco India locked at 20% as board to consider voluntary delisting of shares

The board of directors will consider the proposal of voluntary delisting of the company's equity shares from the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Share price of Foseco India edned 20 percent higher as company board is going to consider voluntary delisting of the shares from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

There were pending buy orders of 2,817 shares, with no sellers available.

A meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on January 25, 2019, to consider, approve and take on record the audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018 and also to consider, if thought fit, to recommend the final dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.

The board of directors will also consider, if thought fit, the proposal of voluntary delisting of the company's equity shares from the BSE.

The trading window for dealing in the securities of the company has been closed from January 4, 2019 and shall continue to remain closed up to January 27, 2019.

At the end Foseco India was at Rs 1,638.90, up Rs 273.15 on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Loading...
