Mar 05, 2018 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortis Healthcare sheds 5% as SFIO seeking information, documents from Company

The company has received a notice from Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), Ministry of Corporate Affairs, New Delhi, seeking certain information and documents as mentioned therein to be submitted by March 9, 2018.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare declined nearly 5 percent intraday Monday as SFIO is seeking certain information and documents from the company by March 9, 2018.

The company is in process of collating the said information and will be sharing the same in due course.

The financial implication/compensation/penalty and quantum of claims has not been referred in the aforesaid letter and hence cannot be ascertained, company said.

The broking house Edelweiss has maintained buy rating on Fortis Healthcare and cut target price to Rs 180 from Rs 230 per share.

According to the broking house, the company's earnings were under pressure but quality of business remains intact.

The company can unlock significant value by demerging SRL, which valued at 30 percent of consolidated enterprise value, it added.

Edelweiss expect company's revenue/EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 16 percent/23 percent over FY18-20 and also expect free cash flow generation from

FY19 to drive re-rating.

At 09:40 hrs Fortis Healthcare was quoting at Rs 154, down Rs 6.80, or 4.23 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

