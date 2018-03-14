App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Mar 14, 2018 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fortis Healthcare gains 5% as Yes Bank acquires 17% stake in Company

Yes Bank has acquired 89,781,906 equity shares, constituting 17.31 percent of the paid-up share capital of Fortis Healthcare.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Fortis Healthcare advanced 5.6 percent intraday Wednesday as Yes Bank acquired stake in the company.

Yes Bank has acquired 89,781,906 equity shares, constituting 17.31 percent of the paid-up share capital of Fortis Healthcare, pursuant to invocation of pledge on the said equity shares subsequent to default by promoters group companies in the credit facility provided by the bank, company said in release.

At 09:52 hrs Fortis Healthcare was quoting at Rs 158.75, up Rs 6.25, or 4.10 percent, while Yes Bank was quoting at Rs 310.10, down 0.96 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 230.90 and 52-week low Rs 106.65 on 03 May, 2017 and 06 February, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.25 percent below its 52-week high and 48.85 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC