Forced sale of pledge shares pull Yes Bank to multi-year low

Shares of Yes Bank plummeted 23 percent on October 1, hitting a multi-year low on the back of the forced sale of 10 crore equity shares. These represent 3.92 percent of the company's equity share capital.

The company in its BSE filing said that the forced sales were triggered by an invocation of pledge on the equity shares of a large stakeholder.

On the intraday basis, the company's share price registered a fall of 30 percent, hitting a 52-week low of Rs 29.05.

On Tuesday (October 1), the benchmark indices finished lower with the Sensex down 361.92 points at 38,305.41, while the Nifty fell 114.60 points at 11,359.90.

This is fifth consecutive session of fall for Yes Bank when it tanked nearly 43 percent. During the five days of fall, the company's market valuation eroded by Rs 4,828.94 crore, as per PTI.

Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and his group entities have sold 2.16 per cent stake in the lender. After this, Kapoor and his group entities' stake in the bank has reduced to 4.72 percent, PTI added.

On Monday (September 30), the company's share price declined 15 percent on concerns over its exposure to Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The bank confirm that it's financial and operating metrics remain intrinsically sound and stable with liquidity position well in excess of regulatory requirements.

The bank had a liquidity coverage ratio in excess of 125 percent as of September 30, 2019, which is well above the minimum regulatory requirement of 100 percent, the bank said in a release.

Its gross advances aggregated to Rs 2.32 lakh crore at the end of September 2019 with a higher share of retail advances as compared to June 30, 2019.

Further, deposits aggregated to Rs 2.09 lakh crore as on September 30, 2019. CASA ratio improved to 30.8 percent as compared to 30.2 percent as of June 30, 2019, the bank added.