Force Motors slips 2% on poor Q2 show

Force Motors Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 2135.35 | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 1131.55 | 1 Year Change (%) : -47.01 (Image: PTI)

Share prices of Force Motors slipped 2 percent intraday on October 17 after the company had reported massive fall in year-on-year (YoY) net profit.

The company's consolidated Q2FY20 net profit declined 89.4 percent at Rs 4.2 crore against Rs 39.7 crore in Q2FY19.

Its revenue was down 14.1 percent at Rs 755.1 crore versus Rs 878.9 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 46.6 percent at Rs 38.2 crore while the margin was down 300 bps at 5 percent.

At 14:39 hrs, Force Motors was quoting at Rs 1,078.85, down Rs 11.15, or 1.02 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,980.00 and its 52-week low of Rs 1,000.50 on November 5, 2018 and August 14, 2019 respectively.