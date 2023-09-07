Force Motors shares locked at 5% upper circuit on better August sales, production data

Force Motors: The commercial and utility vehicles maker has announced production of 3,032 units in August. Domestic sales for the month stood at 2,601 units, and exports at 675 units.

Force Motors shares were locked at 5 percent upper circuit on September 7 after the company reported better sales and production in August than the previous month. There were pending buy orders of 19,402 shares, with no sellers available.

In the month of August 2023, the company's total production increased to 3,032 units versus 2,987 units in July 2023. Total sales for August 2023 were up at 2,601 units against 2,564 units and exports rose to 675 units from 227 units, MoM.

The 64th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the company will be held on September 28, 2023. The company posted a net profit of Rs 68.56 crore in the quarter that ended June 2023 against a loss of Rs 16.61 crore in June 2022.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,655.00 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,085.20 on August 17, 2023, and March 28, 2023, respectively. Currently, the stock is trading 0.6 percent below its 52-week high and 234.8 percent above its 52-week low. The share price surged 180 percent in the last 6 months.