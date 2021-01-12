Force Motors share price rises 3% on fund raising via NCDs

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Force Motors share price rose 3 percent intraday on January 12 after the company board approved to raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

The board of directors in its meeting held on January 11 approved issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), up to Rs 500 crore, through private placement in one or more tranches.

The said issue is subject to the necessary approvals of the shareholders of the company.

At 09:44 hrs Force Motors was quoting at Rs 1,407.85, up Rs 32.75, or 2.38 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,559.50 and 52-week low Rs 580 on 08 December, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.72 percent below its 52-week high and 142.73 percent above its 52-week low.