Force Motors share price rises 3% on fund raising via NCDs

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST
 
 
Force Motors share price rose 3 percent intraday on January 12 after the company board approved to raise up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs.

The board of directors in its meeting held on January 11 approved issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), up to Rs 500 crore, through private placement in one or more tranches.

The said issue is subject to the necessary approvals of the shareholders of the company.

At 09:44 hrs Force Motors was quoting at Rs 1,407.85, up Rs 32.75, or 2.38 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,559.50 and 52-week low Rs 580 on 08 December, 2020 and 24 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.72 percent below its 52-week high and 142.73 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Force Motors
first published: Jan 12, 2021 10:03 am

