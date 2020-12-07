Force Motors Share Price Jumps 13% On Spike In Volumes

live bse live

Force Motors share price surged more than 13 percent intraday on December 7 after the stock witnessed a spike in volume.

Reporting its November sales recently, the company said total production fell 20.15 percent to 1,426 units. Domestic vehicle sales declined 57.23 percent to 828 units in November 2020 compared with 1,936 units in November 2019.

Total vehicle exports jumped 70.45 percent to 300 units in November 2020 as against 176 units in the year-ago period.

The company reported over a three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 14.05 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 4.21 crore in the same period last fiscal, Force Motors said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 694.58 crore as against Rs 755.15 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, it added.

The company said its expenses in the second quarter stood at Rs 681.82 crore as compared to Rs 770.58 crore in the year-ago period.

The stock was trading at Rs 1,424.55, up Rs 164.70, or 13.07 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,480 and an intraday low of Rs 1,280.

It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 5.03 times and was trading with volumes of 42,888 shares, compared to its five day average of 11,715 shares, an increase of 266.09 percent.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Technical & Derivatives Analyst at Angel Broking has a "buy" on the stock with the target at Rs 1,420.

Due to the recent rally, the stock price was back to pre-COVID levels and on the daily chart, the breakout of the ‘Bullish Flag’ pattern could be seen. "Volumes have been exceptional in the last couple of days’ surge and hence, we expect the stock to continue this northward journey in the near term as well," he said.

