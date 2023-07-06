Force Motors share price gains 4% on domestic sales boost

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,794.80 and a 52-week low of Rs 985.00 on 03 July, 2023 and 13 July, 2022, respectively.

Force Motors share price gained 4 percent in the early trade on July 6 after the company reported better sales for the month of June 2023. Force Motors' domestic sales increased by 12.8 percent at 2,431 units in June against 2,154 vehicles in the previous month.

The company reported a 15.3 percent fall in its June production number at 2,394 units against 2,828 units in May 2023. Its exports, too, dropped to 440 units from 491 vehicles in May 2023.

At 9.24 am, Force Motors was quoting at Rs 2,578.80, up Rs 86.55, or 3.47 percent, on the BSE.

