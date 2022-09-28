English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Forbes & Co hits upper circuit for second day after demerger announcement

    The company in a regulatory filing said a new entity – Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Limited (FPTL) – will be carved out from Forbes & Co

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 09:49 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Forbes & Company hit the 5 percent upper circuit for the second day on September 28 after the company announced the demerger of its precision tools business on Monday.

    The company in a regulatory filing said a new entity – Forbes Precision Tools and Machine Parts Limited (FPTL) – will be carved out from Forbes & Co. There is no cash consideration involved in the scheme of arrangement that will bring the demerger into effect.

    Forbes & Company said four fully paid up equity shares of Rs 10 each of the resulting company (FPTL) shall be issued and allotted to the equity shareholders of the demerged company (Forbes & Co) for every one fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each held by them in the demerged company as on the record date.

    Forbes & Co will not undergo any change in shareholding pattern as a consequence of demerger.

    The turnover of precision tools business for Forbes for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 was Rs 179.22 crores, and accounted for 76.25 percent of the company's total turnover, it added.

    Close

    Related stories

    After demerger, Forbes & Co will remain directly engaged in the businesses of industrial automation, coding and medical devices; real estate; and investment into subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

    The stock of the company traded up 5 percent to Rs 766.05 on BSE. In the last two days it is up over 10 percent.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Forbes & Company
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 09:49 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.