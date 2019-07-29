Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, Cadila Health, Mahindra Life, Vedanta, Uflex, Granules India, NHPC

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, DLF, IRB InvIT Fund, Supreme Industries, IFB Agro Industries, Bank of Maharashtra, General Insurance Corporation of India, Navin Fluorine International, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Sanofi India, Bharat Electronics, Orient Cement, GHCL, Lloyds Steels Industries, India Grid Trust, Gokaldas Exports, Adroit Infotech, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Century Enka, JMC Projects (India), Castrol India, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Shriram City Union Finance, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Rane Engine Valve, Transport Corporation of India, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Tata Sponge Iron, Cochin Shipyard, Shalby, AYM Syntex, Strides Pharma Science, V2 Retail, Valecha Engineering, Indian Card Clothing Company, EID Parry India, KPR Mill, Muthoot Capital Services

Unichem Labs Q1: Consolidated net loss at Rs 6.2 crore versus loss of Rs 20.4 crore, revenue up 23.4 percent at Rs 297.7 crore versus Rs 241.2 crore, YoY

Escorts Q1: Consolidated net profit down 27.6 percent at Rs 87.6 crore versus Rs 121 crore, revenue down 5.8 percent at Rs 1,440.5 crore versus Rs 1,529 crore, YoY

ICICI Bank Q1: Net profit at Rs 1,908 crore versus loss of Rs 119.5 crore, NII up 26.8 percent at Rs 7,737.4 crore versus Rs 6,102 crore, YoY

Eris Life Q1: Cons net profit up 17.4 percent at Rs 84 crore versus Rs 71.5 crore, revenue up 9.4 percent at Rs 274 crore versus Rs 250.7 crore, YoY

Havells India Q1: Consolidated net profit down 16percent at Rs 177.1 crore versus Rs 211.2 crore, revenue up 4.5 percent at Rs 2,717 crore versus Rs 2,600.7 crore, YoY

Vedanta Q1: Cons net profit falls 11.9% at Rs 1,351 crore versus Rs 1,533 crore, revenue falls 3.7% at Rs 21,374 crore versus Rs 22,206 crore, YoY

TeamLease Services Q1: Cons net profit down 13.8% at Rs 18.79 crore verus Rs 21.81 crore, revenue up 21.9% at Rs 1,251.23 crore versus Rs 1,026.57 crore, YoY

Mahindra Lifespace Q1: Cons net profit falls 51.3% at Rs 13.11 crore against Rs 26.90 crore, revenue falls 31% at Rs 106.22 crore versus Rs 153.95 crore, YoY

ABB Q2: Cons net profit at Rs 130.4 crore, revenue at Rs 1,725.8 crore, EBITDA at Rs 123.9 crore

Vodafone Idea Q1: Net loss at Rs 4,873.9 crore against loss of Rs 4,881.9 crore, revenue at Rs 11,270 crore versus Rs 11,775 crore, QoQ

India Ratings and Research assigned a long-term issuer rating of IND AA to the existing/proposed bank facilities of Tata Sponge Iron with Stable outlook is stable.

India Ratings upgraded Usha Martin's long term rating from existing IND BB+ to IND BBB+. Outlook stable.

CRISIL assigned CRISIL A1+ rating on Rs 300 crore commercial paper of Navneet Education

CRISIL upgraded the long-term rating of Aarti Drugs from CRISIL A/Positive to CRISIL 6+/Stable

ICRA re-affirmed the long term credit rating for Rs 344.87 crore line of credit of V-Guard Industries at ICRA AA

Manpasand Beverages: Arrested officials released on bail by Gujarat High Court

Cadila Healthcare: USFDA clears Ankleshwar unit with no observations

NHPC - Resolution Plan submitted by NHPC for Lanco Teesta Hydro Power has been approved by NCLT Bench, Hyderabad

Power Mech Projects: Andhra Pradesh State Project Director cancelled order worth Rs 512.78 crore

GTPL Hathway's chief financial officer Viren Thakkar resigned w.e.f. July 31, 2019

IDFC called off plan to sell entire equity stake held in IDFC Securities to The Chatterjee Group (TCG)

Oriental InfraTrust's chief executive officer Jitendra Kumar resigned w.e.f. August 31, 2019.

VST Industries elelcts Naresh Kumar Sethi as non-executive chairman

Remsons Industries approved resignation of Anil Kumar Agrawal as director finance and CFO and appointed Subhash Vishwakarma as chief financial officer of the company w.e.f. August 01, 2019.

Maruti Suzuki introduced CNG Variant in Ertiga and Tour M

Uflex has entered into an agreement to disinvest its 82% stake in Utech Developers, a wholly owned subsidiary

Future Lifestyle Fashions approved the issue of 64,79,481 equity shares at a issue price of Rs 463 per quity share on preferential basis to Apollo India Private Equity IV (Mauritius)

Granules India's Bonthapally facility at Hyderabad, Telangana completed the USFDA inspection with one 483 observation

Allahabad Bank to consider raising of equity capital of the bank through QIP /FPO /Rights Issue or in combination thereof, aggregating upto Rs 4000 crore on July 31, 2019

Sheela Foam approved to acquire Interplasp S.L., Spain.