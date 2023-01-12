 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Buzzer: No respite for Gujarat Gas, continues to be under pressure

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

Bears have piled up pressure on Gujarat Gas shares in recent few sessions. The open interest (OI) has zoomed for the counter even as prices have been in a downtrend, a sign of a bearish setup called the short buildup.

At noon on January 12, OI for Gujarat Gas contracts was up 27 percent over the average, next only to Navin Fluorine which was seening a bullish setup.

Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. Red bars show call option OI and green put option OI.

In the cash market, Gujarat Gas traded down about a percent at Rs 464. The stock has lost nearly 11 percent in the past month. In the past five sessions, it has closed in the red four times.

The slide comes at a time when fundamental analysts have been bullish on the stock in particular and the gas segment in general.

Data shows that in the last couple of days, the volume has come down but selling is still happening at close to 1-month average volume.