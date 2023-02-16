 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
F&O Buzzer: Bears continue to mount pressure on Bata India

Moneycontrol News
Feb 16, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

The stock has also seen an almost six-fold rise in delivery volumes to the highest in the week. A high delivery volume shows the intensity of price action. This signals that more traders are selling the stock to exit than before

Bata India continued to decline and slipped a percent in the morning trade on February 16, a similar drop was seen in its futures price. The fall comes along with a rise in open interest, a sign of a short buildup.

Open interest in the stock’s futures and options rose 9 percent to its highest in the year. An increase in open interest suggests that more investors are entering into futures and options contracts.

The price also broke below the 30-level on the Relative Strength Index (RSI), a technical analysis tool that measures the strength of a stock's price action. A reading below 30 signifies selling pressure.

The stock price slipped below Bollinger bands, which is a technical tool that uses standard deviations to create an upper and lower boundary around a stock's moving average. The breaking of the lower boundary suggests a bearish trend.