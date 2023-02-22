F&O Buzzer: Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises sink as bears rack up positions

It is shaping up to be another forgettable day for Adani Group investors, with flagship Adani Enterprises shares plunging more than 11 percent on February 22, continuing its downward journey. Adani Ports was down 6 percent in the afternoon amid market-wide selling.

At the opening bell, Adani Enterprises declined sharply, opening with a bearish gap down. The open interest rose 8 percent, while rollover rates hit 71 percent, the highest they've been this year. This means more traders are taking bearish positions while those already holding the position are continuing with it to the next expiry.

Bars reflect changes in OI during the day. The red bars show call option OI and the green put option OI.

On the weekly expiry, Call writing was seen at 1400 strikes, while put writers were shifting lower with most of them positioning themselves at 1,300 strike. On February monthly expiry, 1400 has seen both call and put writing.

Moneycontrol News