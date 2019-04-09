Firstsource Solutions gains 4% after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increases stake

Firstsource Solutions gained more than 4 percent intraday on April 8 after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala increased his stake in the company from 2.89 percent to 3.26 percent.

According to a report in The Economic Times, Jhunjhunwala increased his stake after the stock of the business process outsourcing services provider was available cheaper in terms of valuations after a correction of 50 percent between September 2018 and February 2019.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 83.85 and 52-week low of Rs 39.25 on 13 June 2018 and 21 February 2019, respectively.

At 0942 hours, Firstsource Solutions was quoting at Rs 50.70, up 4.63 percent on the BSE.