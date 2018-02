On February 27, 2018 First State Investments ICVC - S I A P F bought 11,14,977 shares of Narayana Hrudayalaya at Rs 300 on the NSE.

On Tuesday, Narayana Hrudayalaya ended at Rs 300, down Rs 9.80, or 3.16 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 345 and 52-week low Rs 281.45 on 01 June, 2017 and 19 December, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 13.04 percent below its 52-week high and 6.59 percent above its 52-week low.