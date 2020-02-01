Finolex Industries share price rises 4% after FM allocates Rs 3.6 lakh cr for Jal Jivan Mission

Finolex Industries was quoting at Rs 579.60, up Rs 19.40, or 3.46 percent.
Shares price of the pipe manufactureres gained after the government allocated Rs 3.6 lakh crore for piped water projects.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2020 speech announced to allocate Rs 3.6 lakh crore for piped water projects.At 12:12 hrs, Finolex Industries was quoting at Rs 579.60, up Rs 19.40, or 3.46 percent and Prince Pipes & Fittings was quoting at Rs 176.80, up Rs 0.55, or 0.31 percent.
First Published on Feb 1, 2020 12:23 pm