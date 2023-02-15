 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Finolex Cables hits 52-week high on strong Q3 show, Jefferies sees more upside

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

The company stands to gain from developments in the infrastructure housing sector, Smart city projects, Metros & Telecommunication sector (5G)

Finolex Cables has been on a winning streak for the past six days on the back of its strong Q3 results. The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 700 on the NSE on February 15, marking a 12 percent increase from the previous close. It has gained over 20 percent in these six days.

The third-quarter scorecard shows an impressive 18 percent on-year spike in revenue at Rs 1,150 crore, thanks to price hikes. Its net profit has also surged to Rs 135 crore, up 42 percent YoY, while its operating revenue stood at Rs 174 crore, a massive 37 percent on-year jump.

The company has recorded 24 percent increase in wire volumes. Its operating margins expanded by 110 basis points to 12.3 percent over the last year on the back of lower volatility in copper prices. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.