Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fine organics share price at 52-week high after ICRA upgrades rating

ICRA has upgraded company's long term at ICRA AA- stable from ICRA A+ positive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Fine Organics Industries share price touched 52-week high of Rs 2,205.05 in the morning trade on January 20 after ICRA upgraded the company's long-term rating to ICRA AA- stable from ICRA A+ positive.

The short-term rating remains unchanged at ICRA A1+.

At 1028 hours, Fine Organics Industries was quoting at Rs 2,196.20, up Rs 78.10, or 3.69 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 10:36 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Fine Organics Industries

