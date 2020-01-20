Fine organics share price at 52-week high after ICRA upgrades rating

ICRA has upgraded company's long term at ICRA AA- stable from ICRA A+ positive.
Fine Organics Industries share price touched 52-week high of Rs 2,205.05 in the morning trade on January 20 after ICRA upgraded the company's long-term rating to ICRA AA- stable from ICRA A+ positive.
The short-term rating remains unchanged at ICRA A1+.
At 1028 hours, Fine Organics Industries was quoting at Rs 2,196.20, up Rs 78.10, or 3.69 percent, on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 10:36 am