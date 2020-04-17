Financial stocks gain on lockdown operation relief, RBI announcements

NBFC companies breathe a sigh of relief after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order allowing non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) - including housing finance companies (HFCs), microfinance institutions (NBFC-MFIs) and cooperative credit societies from the financial sector - to function during the lockdown period after April 20 with bare minimum staff.

This will be applicable to these financial institutions in all states and union territories (UTs). This was issued as per the revised guidelines for lockdown 2.0 announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14.

The move comes after NBFCs and MFIs repeatedly approached the government to be allowed to function like banks were. During Phase 1 of the lockdown, from the financial sector, only banks were allowed to function.

In a separate development, Reserve Bank of India's governor Shaktikanta Das announced a slew of measures to support the economy amid slowdown induced by the lockdown, COVID-19.

RBI Governor Press Conference Live | Reverse repo rate cut by 25 bps to 3.75% with immediate effect

Nifty Financial Services was up over 5 percent at close on April 17 with M&M Financial Services, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Cholamandalam Investment surging over 10-17 percent each followed by Shriram Transport Finance, REC, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, and PFC.

RBI governor said, Targeted Long term repo operations (TLTRO) worth Rs 50,000 crore will be conducted to begin with, in tranches of appropriate sizes. "Based on our assessment, the RBI will increase the size of the TLTRO. The funds availed by banks should be invested in investment-grade bonds companies and at least half of the funds should go to small NBFCs and MFIs," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

He also said that banks will maintain higher provision at standstill, which can be adjusted later for actual slippages. RBI has cut reverse repo rate by 25bps to 3.75 percent while the repo rate remains unchanged.

While the measures of the RBI meet most of the demands by NBFCs -the big ones and small and the medium sized ones as well-the stock price movement in the recent past have mostly discounted it. We may not see any big price appreciation in NBFCs from current levels, said Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com.

The banking index was up over 6 percent after the reverse repo rate cut. ICICI Bank jumped 9 percent while HDFC Bank added over 3 percent. Axis Bank, RBL Bank, Federal Bank, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, and IDFC First Bank.

