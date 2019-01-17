Fiberweb India slips 5% on poor Q3 numbers

Share of Fiberweb India slipped 5.6 percent intraday Thursday after company reported poor set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).

Its consolidated net profit was down 40.6 percent at Rs 6.1 crore against Rs 10.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Also, revenue shed 57 percent at Rs 35.1 crore against Rs 82 crore.

At 14:14 hrs Fiberweb India was quoting at Rs 40.10, down Rs 1.65, or 3.95 percent

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 190.50 and 52-week low Rs 36.00 on 16 January, 2018 and 28 December, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 78.95 percent below its 52-week high and 11.39 percent above its 52-week low.