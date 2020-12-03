Fermenta Biotech shares jump 6% after US arm acquires membership interest in AGD Nutrition

The wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company viz. Fermenta Biotech USA, LLC acquired 52 percent of the Membership Interest in AGD Nutrition LLC, the company said in an exchange filing.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Fermenta Biotech share price jumped over 6 percent intraday on December 3 after the company's US arm acquired membership interest in AGD Nutrition.

Fermenta Biotech USA, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has acquired a membership interest in AGD Nutrition, LLC. The wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company viz. Fermenta Biotech USA, LLC (Delaware limited liability company) acquired 52 percent of the Membership Interest in AGD Nutrition LLC, the company said in an exchange filing.

AGD Nutrition LLC is in a similar line of business as that of the company and Fermenta Biotech USA, LLC. The main purpose of the acquisition is to facilitate exports and enhance the company's footprint in North America, it said.

The aggregate consideration for the purchase of membership interest shall be USD 1,260,500.

The stock was trading at Rs 326.40, up Rs 19.15, or 6.23 percent at 13:25 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 326.40 and an intraday low of Rs 308.50.

The scrip also witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.59 times and was trading with volumes of 43,769 shares, compared to its five day average of 31,696 shares, an increase of 38.09 percent.