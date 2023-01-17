 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Federal Bank Q3 profit jumps 54%; most analysts retain 'buy' tag on the stock

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:26 AM IST

Federal Bank Q3 Results: Other income rose 10.3 percent to Rs 534 crore from Rs 484.19 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Federal Bank

Federal Bank shares will remain in focus on January 17, a day after the company reported its December quarter earnings.

Federal Bank on January 16 reported a 54 percent jump in its December quarter net profit at Rs 803.61 crore on higher net interest income and lower provisions.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 521.73 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Provisions and contingencies declined 7.1 percent to Rs 198.69 crore from Rs 213.98 crore a year ago. Sequentially, too, they were down from Rs 267.86 crore in the September quarter.

Net interest income (NII), or the income a bank earns by giving loans, increased 27.1 percent to Rs 1956.53 crore from Rs 1,538.90 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Other income rose 10.3 percent to Rs 534 crore from Rs 484.19 crore in the same period of the previous year.