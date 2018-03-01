Federal Bank gains 4%, to acquire 26% stake in Equirus Capital

Shares of Federal Bank gained 4.5 percent in the early trade on Friday as the company is going to acquire stake in Equirus Capital.

The board of directors of the bank has approved acquisition of significant minority stake of up to 26 percent of the paid-up share capital of Equirus Capital, a financial services company.

The said acquisition is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals and satisfactory completion of the financial and legal due diligence.

The foreign brokerage Jefferies has retained buy call on Federal Bank with a target of Rs 145. It said that acquisition of minority stake (26%) in Equirus Capital augurs well.

It observed that synergies lie in broadening product offerings to corporate & SME clients. Going forward, steady loan growth, & improvement in operating efficiency should increase profitability.

At 09:21 hrs Federal Bank was quoting at Rs 93.50, up Rs 3.60, or 4 percent on the BSE.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 5.03 per share. (Dec, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 18.58.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 45.69 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.05.

The dividend yield of the company was 0.96 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil