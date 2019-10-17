App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2019 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Federal Bank gains 2% as brokerages maintain buy after Q2 numbers

Jefferies maintained buy rating while it cut target to Rs 120 from Rs 123 per share.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Federal Bank rose more than 2 percent intraday on October 17 after foreign brokerage houses maintained buy rating on the stock post Q2 numbers.

On October 16, the share closed down 2.78 percent or Rs 2.35 at Rs 82.15.

The company has reported a healthy 56.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2FY20 profit at Rs 416.7 crore against Rs 266 crore in the same period in 2018.

Close

The net interest income grew by 9.9 percent YoY to Rs 1,123.8 crore, with loan growth at 14.8 percent.

related news

Citi has maintained buy call but cut the target to Rs 105 from Rs 120 per share.

According to Citi, the Q2 was weaker than expected. The slower corporate loan growth and margin contraction dragged NII.

The slippages rose but were from within the watchlist.

The company management reiterated provision guidance and expects NIM to improve going ahead. However, further developments on CEO’s term will be the key, it added.

Also Read - Federal Bank Q2 profit spikes 57% to Rs 417cr, but asset quality weakens; slippages spike

Jefferies also maintained buy rating while it cut target to Rs 120 from Rs 123 per share.

The research house has trimmed NIM for FY20 but largely maintained the loan growth and NIM estimates for the following years.

The overall estimates cut by 2.0-2.5 percent while the build in FY19-22e EPS CAGR of 26 percent, it added

Morgan Stanley has kept an underweight rating and cut target to Rs 80 from Rs 90 per share.

The company's earnings likely to be under pressure and lower estimates further by 3-6 percent for FY20-22, said Morgan Stanley.

The asset quality remains weak given high NBFC/HFC exposure while F21e P/B is not attractive for RoE of 11 percent, it further said.

At 09:40 hrs, Federal Bank was quoting at Rs 83.60, up Rs 1.45, or 1.77 percent, on the BSE.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 10:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.