Federal Bank gains 2% as brokerages maintain buy after Q2 numbers

Shares of Federal Bank rose more than 2 percent intraday on October 17 after foreign brokerage houses maintained buy rating on the stock post Q2 numbers.

On October 16, the share closed down 2.78 percent or Rs 2.35 at Rs 82.15.

The company has reported a healthy 56.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in Q2FY20 profit at Rs 416.7 crore against Rs 266 crore in the same period in 2018.

The net interest income grew by 9.9 percent YoY to Rs 1,123.8 crore, with loan growth at 14.8 percent.

Citi has maintained buy call but cut the target to Rs 105 from Rs 120 per share.

According to Citi, the Q2 was weaker than expected. The slower corporate loan growth and margin contraction dragged NII.

The slippages rose but were from within the watchlist.

The company management reiterated provision guidance and expects NIM to improve going ahead. However, further developments on CEO’s term will be the key, it added.

Jefferies also maintained buy rating while it cut target to Rs 120 from Rs 123 per share.

The research house has trimmed NIM for FY20 but largely maintained the loan growth and NIM estimates for the following years.

The overall estimates cut by 2.0-2.5 percent while the build in FY19-22e EPS CAGR of 26 percent, it added

Morgan Stanley has kept an underweight rating and cut target to Rs 80 from Rs 90 per share.

The company's earnings likely to be under pressure and lower estimates further by 3-6 percent for FY20-22, said Morgan Stanley.

The asset quality remains weak given high NBFC/HFC exposure while F21e P/B is not attractive for RoE of 11 percent, it further said.