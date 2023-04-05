 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Federal Bank falls as Q4 CASA ratio hits multi-quarter low

Moneycontrol News
Apr 05, 2023 / 12:19 PM IST

Federal Bank's total deposits reached Rs 2,13,384 crore, clocking a growth of 17.4 percent year-on-year

Federal Bank gross advances grew by 20.2 percent to Rs 1.77 lakh crore in Q4

Despite continuing its strong loan growth trajectory, Federal Bank's multi-quarter low CASA (current account savings account) ratio in Q4 FY23 has disappointed the Street.

Federal Bank shares fell over 3 percent on April 5 after the bank reported CASA ratio of 32.68 percent, which is 156 basis points lower than the previous quarter. The bank's best-ever CASA ratio was 36.94 percent in Q4 FY22, and it has been on a declining trend ever since.

At 11:15 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 129.50 on the NSE, lower by 3.2 percent from the previous close.

