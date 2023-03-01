 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Federal Bank climb as global brokerages retain positive stance, see 33% upside

Sandip Das
Mar 01, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST

Global research and broking firm Citi has maintained its buy call on the stock with target at Rs 165 per share, an upside of 25 percent from current market price while Morgan Stanley has retained its overweight rating on the stock with target at Rs 175 per share, an upside of over 33 percent from current level.

Shares of Federal Bank were in focus in the early hours of March 1 after global brokerages maintained positive stance on the stock.

According to the research firm, the bank is gearing towards orbit shift while execution is the key. The bank has articulated strategy on enhanced distribution with diversified mix.

"Federal Bank is leveraging digital and fintech partnerships and pivoting towards high margin products. It will be important to watch out for ensuring cost, capital and credit efficiency. Narrowing Return on Assets (RoA) gap with peers is also a key to watch out for," Citi added.