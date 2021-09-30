Faze Three shares hit 10% upper circuit after Ashish Kacholia picks up stake

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Faze Three share price hit 10 percent upper circuit on September 30 after Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 4.5 lakh equity shares in the home textile and automotive fabric manufacturer at Rs 288.80 per share on the BSE.

Promoter Ajay Anand also acquired 2.5 lakh shares in Faze Three at Rs 288.20 per share.

However, investor Salim Pyarali Govani was the seller, offloading 7,34,184 equity shares in the company at Rs 288.92 per share, who as of June 2021 held a 14.29 percent stake in the company (34.76 lakh shares).

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Faze Three Limited is a global textile manufacturer including home textile and automotive fabric manufacturing having a clientele of over 50 major retailers globally spread over 15 countries.

The stock was trading at Rs 29.10, or 10.00 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 320.20 and an intraday low of Rs 312.

There were pending buy orders of 31,043 shares, with no sellers available.