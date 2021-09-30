MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Faze Three shares hit 10% upper circuit after Ashish Kacholia picks up stake

Ashish Kacholia bought 4.5 lakh equity shares while promoter Ajay Anand acquired 2.5 lakh shares.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Faze Three share price hit 10 percent upper circuit on September 30 after Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia bought 4.5 lakh equity shares in the home textile and automotive fabric manufacturer at Rs 288.80 per share on the BSE.

Promoter Ajay Anand also acquired 2.5 lakh shares in Faze Three at Rs 288.20 per share.

However, investor Salim Pyarali Govani was the seller, offloading 7,34,184 equity shares in the company at Rs 288.92 per share, who as of June 2021 held a 14.29 percent stake in the company (34.76 lakh shares).

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Faze Three Limited is a global textile manufacturer including home textile and automotive fabric manufacturing having a clientele of over 50 major retailers globally spread over 15 countries.

Close

The stock was trading at Rs 29.10, or 10.00 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 320.20 and an intraday low of Rs 312.

There were pending buy orders of 31,043 shares, with no sellers available.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Faze Three
first published: Sep 30, 2021 03:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.